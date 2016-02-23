Over 100 countries to take part in 2nd meeting of international participants of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of international participants of the EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana on February 25-25, 2016.

Representatives of the International Exhibition Bureau and about 270 delegates from more than 100 world countries will take part in the meeting. The meeting will be held in order to officially invite world countries to participate in the exhibition, the department for public relations of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company informed.

The meeting of international participants is a key event in organization of the EXPO that is held annually, and it serves as a platform for exchange of information about the main stages of participation for the host country, the International Exhibition Bureau and participants.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales, Chairman of the Board of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev and representatives of the Astana city administration are expected to deliver their speeches at the meeting.

The organizers will present the key information about the project. Besides, 18 agreements on participation are expected to be signed within the meeting.