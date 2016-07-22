Over 100 evacuated as fire erupts at residential complex in Almaty
11:03, 22 July 2016
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 100 people were evacuated as a residential complex caught fire in Almaty city on Friday morning.
According to reports, the fire started on the 4th floor at the residential complex in Auezovskiy micro-district at 8:47 a.m.
Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 103 people, including 23 children. The fire was extinguished completely at 9:17 a.m.
The blaze damaged an area of 40 square meters.
No casualties or injuries were reported.