Over 100 firefighters working at scene of crane collapse in Manhattan

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - An investigation surrounding a fatal crane collapse in New York City's financial district is ongoing, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Sputnik on Friday.

Almost 140 firefighters are working at the scene of a crane collapse in lower Manhattan, local media reported Friday, citing the New York City Fire Department.

According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), one person was found dead at the scene and two people are being treated for serious injuries, Sputniknews.com reports.

"This incident just occurred at approximately 08:22 hours this morning," the NYPD said. "The investigation is ongoing."

The crane collapse occurred at 40 Worth Street and West Broadway, approximately half a mile north of the World Trade Center, the FDNY added.