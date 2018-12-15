Over 100 nabbed within days in crackdown on Aussie festive shoplifting spree

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 100 people were arrested in a three-day major crackdown on shoplifting across Australia's New South Wales state capital Sydney, in the run-up to the busy year-end festive retail season when the offenses are expected to rise, police said on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The operation this week targeted main retail areas in the city including the central business district and popular Bondi Junction beachside spot, with more than 17,000 Australian dollars (12,200 U.S. dollars) worth of stolen goods recovered, according to a police statement.

"The busy period of Christmas with the influx of shoppers can often be seen as an opportunistic time for potential shoplifters to target retailers while staff members are busy with customers," said Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bell.

"While significant improvements in surveillance technology and an increase in loss prevention officers have made an impact on the rates of retail theft, it continues to cost the industry billions of dollars each year," said Bell. Enditem