  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 109 thousand people employed in N Kazakhstan’s SMEs

    08:52, 25 January 2016
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM More than 109 thousand people are employed in North Kazakhstan SMEs today, the regional statistics department says.

    “As of January 1, 2016, the region had over 34 thousand of small and medium enterprises. Among them 80.4% are individual entrepreneurs, 8.2% are agricultural farms, 11% are legal entities and 0.4% are medium legal entities,” an official statement reads.

    In 2015, the small and medium enterprises of the region manufactured products to the amount of more than 224 bnl tenge. The volume of output rose by 7.1% compared to the previous year.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!