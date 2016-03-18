Over 13 thousand election commissions involved in organization and holding of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13 399 election commissions are involved in organization and holding of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Meldeshov informed today.

"In total, the number of members of election commissions makes 93 thousand people," B. Meldeshov said.

According to him, all members of the election commissions underwent special training.

"The territorial election commissions held about 900 seminars, meetings, trainings and other types of events aimed at training of people responsible for organization of the elections. The Central Election Commission organized three republican seminars: for organizers of the elections, for representatives of the mass media and for political parties participating in the elections," B. Meldeshov said.