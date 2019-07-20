Over 15 million public services rendered by Government for Citizens corp in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 15 million public services rendered by Government for citizens in the first half of 2019. Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ablaikhan Ospanov announced this at a press conference in the Government of Kazakhstan, according to primeminister.kz.

According to Ospanov, the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, together with the relevantgovernment agencies, is working to improve the availability of public servicesthrough automation, modernization of business processes and improving theefficiency of interagency cooperation on an ongoing basis.





In April 2019, over 120 amendments were made to theRegister of Public Services. Currently, the number of public services in theupdated Registry is 740.





State services to the population are rendered in thefollowing formats: in electronic form — 532 services (71.9%), paper — 208(28%), through the state-owned corporation «Government for Citizens» — 635services (85.58%).





Through the electronic government portal «Egov.kz,» inthe first half-year alone, 23.5 million services were received (12.8 millionservices - in the same period of 2018) that is 182% more compared H1 2018.





As of July 1, 2019, the Government for Citizens State Corporationprovided more than 15 million public services. Today, there are 329 servicecenters in Kazakhstan, including 23 special ones (of which 16 are equipped withautodromes), 17 centers of digital services. As part of the task of ensuringthe availability of public services to residents of remote communities,currently there are 70 mobile groups.





Another center for providing consulting services isthe Contact Center 1414. In the first half of the year, the number of calls tothe Unified Contact Center was about 3.5 million.





According to the vice minister, an intellectualconsultant is being introduced under the Digital Kazakhstan program. About 200 thousandservices were provided by chat-bot.