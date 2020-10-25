Over 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 152 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall caseload to 110,402, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region and Almaty city have reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 27 and 20, respectively.

15 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 3 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Almaty city, 5 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The death toll of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan stand at 1,796.