Over 16 mln people infected with COVID-19 globally - US research university

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide surpassed 16 mln, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, TASS reports.

The organization, which calculates its own statistics on the basis of data obtained from international organizations, federal and local authorities, said 16,046,986 people contracted COVID-19 and 644,582 of them died.

Most cases were confirmed in the United States (4,178,021), which is followed by Brazil (2,394,513) and India (1,385,635).

Russia is ranked fourth for the number of confirmed cases. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has reported 806,720 COVID-19 cases, with 597,140 recoveries and 13,192 deaths. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.