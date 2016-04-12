Over 17 000 people resettled in Kazakhstan under Employment Road Map 2020 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 17 000 people (around 5 000 families) have been resettled in Kazakhstan under the Employment Road Map 2020 governmental program since 2011.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, out of them 8 400 are of employable age. 6 500 of them or 77.3% have already been provided with jobs.

All the families were provided with housing at the expense of the government. 30% of families live in houses and 70% live in blocks of flats. 1 223 private houses, 108 blocks of flats and 12 dormitories were built in total.

4 428 people were resettled to Karaganda region, 3 1445 – to Pavlodar region and 2 529 people – to the East Kazakhstan region.

Recall, that the third area of the Employment Road Map 2020 program provides for employment assistance through training and resettlement. Thus, 1 200 people were moved in 2015 from the settlements with low-economic potential.