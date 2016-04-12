Over 17 000 people resettled in Kazakhstan under Employment Road Map 2020 program
According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, out of them 8 400 are of employable age. 6 500 of them or 77.3% have already been provided with jobs.
All the families were provided with housing at the expense of the government. 30% of families live in houses and 70% live in blocks of flats. 1 223 private houses, 108 blocks of flats and 12 dormitories were built in total.
4 428 people were resettled to Karaganda region, 3 1445 – to Pavlodar region and 2 529 people – to the East Kazakhstan region.
Recall, that the third area of the Employment Road Map 2020 program provides for employment assistance through training and resettlement. Thus, 1 200 people were moved in 2015 from the settlements with low-economic potential.