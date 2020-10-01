Over 170 new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 170 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 179 new cases of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours. The disease has killed two people. 73 patients have been released after successfully completing the pneumonia treatment.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 32,979 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed 355 lives across the country. Of 32,979, 27,242 people have recovered.



