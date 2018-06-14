Over 185,000 Kazakhstanis donate blood in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 185,000 people donated blood in Kazakhstan over the year, Kazinform cites the information from the Astana branch of the Social Health Insurance Fund.

June 14 is the World Blood Donor Day. This is an occasion to draw public attention to the issue of the mankind's needs for safe blood and blood products. This year the campaign is conducted under the slogan Think of Others. Donate Blood. Share Your Life.

"In 2017, over 80,000 ill Kazakhstanis underwent about 360,000 blood transfusions, while 185,000 people became donors who made over 220,000 blood donations," the Social Health Insurance Fund said.

Over the past 10 years, Kazakhstan's blood service has gone through a great reform path, owing to which, it is now highly competitive with those of developed countries. In Kazakhstan, there are more than 470 medical organizations that provide transfusion assistance, i.e. blood transfusions. In Astana, there is the Research and Production Center of Transfusiology that has state-of-the-art equipment. Examination of donor blood in Kazakhstan is performed in all respects in accordance with the international standards.

Any country should have at least 40 donors per 1,000 population so that there could be enough blood for all those in need. Blood services that provide patients with access to safe blood supplies are key components of effective health systems.