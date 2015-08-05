Over 2,000 Altyn Belgi badge holders compete for educational grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 2,000 holders of the Altyn Belgi badge (Gold Medal) are competing for the governmental educational grants, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science informs.

2,500 grants will be allocated among the foundation departments of the universities and 29,668 will be awarded to the first-year students this year, 32,168 in total. Full-time students will receive 29,168 grants, while part-time students will get only 500. 60 universities of the country have been selected to teach students under the government contract.

Among the participants of the competition for the educational grants are those having a preferential right to get them. These are the winners of the Altyn Belgi badge (2,116), graduates of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (1,255), winners of the international and republican Olympiads and scientific competitions (1,093), winners of the republican and international sports competitions (816) and 6 winners of the Presidential Olympiads.

67,377 people have applied for the educational grants in total in 2015.

As earlier reported, the Republican Commission on awarding the educational grants has started its work today in Astana under the chairmanship of Education and Science Minister Aslan Sarinzhipov.