Over 2,000 foreigners employed in Kazakhstan in Feb 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In February 2017, foreign nationals in Kazakhstanwere issued more than 2,000 work permits, the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection informs.

In February 2017, local executive authorities issued 2,063 permits to 476 employers for attracting foreign labour force. In turn, the employers paid 436,900,000 tenge tax levies.

The state service of issuing work permits is carried out both by the local executive authorities and via the e-government portal.

Recall that on January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan introduced a new simplified scheme of attracting foreign labour force. The deadlines of issuing the work permits have been reduced and administrative requirements to employers have been removed.

The employers have to pay a tax levy whose rates vary from 137 to 250 monthly calculation indices depending on the category of the foreign labour force and the sector they will be employed in.

Meanwhile, the employers must comply with the requirements to the attraction of local personnel: the share of chiefs and their deputies must be not less than 70%, while the share of specialists and qualified workers must not be less than 90%.