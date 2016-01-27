Over 2,000 people to attend 17th Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 600 delegates were nominated by regional affiliates for participation in the 17th Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party. Secretary of the Party Farkhad Kuanganov told a briefing today.

“As you know, the Leader of the Party signed a resolution to hold the 17th Congress of the Party on January 29 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. The meeting will approve the list of candidates for the deputies at the spring parliamentary elections. The congress will also adopt Nur Otan’s pre-election program, which will contain the main areas of the Party’s activities for the coming five-year period till 2021 on implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and Nurly Zhol State Program. ”

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 17th Extraordinary Congress of the Party. Among them will be the delegates, heads of governmental agencies, national holdings, representatives of community, figures of culture and sport, representatives of diplomatic corps, NGOs and youth organizations, mass media.

Ahead of the Congress, First Deputy Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov will hold an extended meeting of the Political Council of the Party to discuss the draft pre-election program of the Party, the agenda of the Congress as well as the issues related to the Party’s participation in election campaigns.