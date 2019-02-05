Over 2,000 workers removing snow in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 2,000 workers are carrying out works to remove snow from the roads of Astana, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital city's administration.

About 4,000 special vehicles are cleaning roads in four districts of the city.

"In Almaty district, 262 machines are involved in snow removal works, including 42 front loaders, 111 dump trucks, 41 MTZ tractors, 46 flusher trucks, 5 motor graders, 10 frost gritting machines, and 7 snow loaders. In Baikonyr district, the total number of vehicles involved is 128 units," the city administration informed.

329 and 255 units of special vehicles are removing snow in Yessil and Saryarka districts, respectively.