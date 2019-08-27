Over 2,400 athletes, including 369 elites, to compete in Chungju martial arts event

CHEONGJU. KAZINFORM More than 2,400 martial arts athletes from 107 countries worldwide have registered to participate in the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships set to kick off in the central South Korean city of Chungju this week, organizers said Tuesday.

The 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships Organizing Committee said it has received registration from a total of 3,143 participants from 107 countries -- 2,428 athletes in 20 martial arts and 715 officials -- as of Monday ahead of the opening of the event in Chungju of North Chungcheong Province, about 150 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday, Yonhap reports.

Dubbed the Martial Arts Olympics, the South Korean government-approved championships will continue through Sept. 6 at nine venues in Chungju, including Chungju Gymnasium, under the slogan «Beyond the Times, Bridge the World.»

Competitions will take place in a total of 20 martial arts categories -- belt wrestling, judo, taekwondo, aikido, ju-jitsu, muay thai, sambo, savate, wushu, kabaddi, kurash, pencak silat, Korean hapkido, horseback archery, taekkyeon, martial art record contest, martial arts show, ssireum, tong-il moo-do and yongmudo.