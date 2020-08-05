Over 2.75m Brazilians have caught COVID-19 since March

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The report released Monday (Jul. 3) by the Health Ministry includes 561 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 94,665. There are 3,578 deaths under investigation, Agencia Brazil reports.

The update also reports 16,641 new cases of COVID-19 notified by state health secretariats concerning the period from Sunday to Monday. This brings the total case tally to 2,750,318 since the pandemic started. The number encompasses 1,912,319 people who have recovered, or 69.5 percent. There are also 743,334 patients being monitored.

The lethality rate (number of deaths divided by the number of cases) stood at 3.4 percent. The mortality rate (deaths for every 100 thousand people), in turn, reached 45. The incidence of COVID-19 cases for every 100 thousand is now 1,308.8.

On Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, the daily figures tend to be lower due to the difficulties facing state and municipal secretariats feeding the official databases. On Tuesday, the statistics are usually higher because of the accumulated cases from the weekend.

COVID-19 across the states

The states with the highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus are São Paulo (23,365), Rio de Janeiro (13,604), Ceará (7,752), Pernambuco (6,669), and Pará (5,784). The ones with the least fatal cases are Mato Grosso do Sul (421), Tocantins (402), Roraima (513), Acre (539), and Amapá (576).