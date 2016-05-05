Over 2 mln Kazakhstanis engaged in agricultural sector - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 2 million 300 thousand people of Kazakhstan are engaged in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting in the Akorda.

The Head of State also stressed that the labour productivity remained at the low level.

"Kazakhstani farmers yield products for 400 US dollars from one hectare of their land. The same area in the USA allows farmers to make 1.5 thousand US dollars, 2800 in Germany and 3200 in France. The agriculture needs investments for machinery, fertilizers, storage space, technologies and irrigation systems," N. Nazarbayev said.

As was earlier reported the President announced a moratorium on the latest amendments to the Land Law and ordered to establish a commission on the land reform.