Over 2 trl tenge to be earmarked for implementation of President's Five Social Initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed how much will be earmarked for the implementation of the Five Social Initiatives program, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at the 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev said over 2,6 trillion tenge will be channeled into implementation of the ambitious program.



"That is a lot of money. But those are investments into our people's future. We've managed to accumulate those funds in order to use it for the benefit of our people. I hope that the people will duly appreciate," said Nazarbayev, vowing to continue this policy in the future.



It was stressed that President's Five Social Initiatives are five ambitious social projects with the aim to improve the life of every citizen of the country.



"Most importantly, those initiatives were launched with the aim to improve lives of all Kazakhstanis. Those are nationwide projects. I would like members of the Assembly to take active part in those initiatives and monitor their implementation in the regions together with the Nur Otan Party," he added.