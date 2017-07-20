Over 20,000 schoolchildren from E Kazakhstan to visit EXPO-2017

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Almost 25,000 residents of East Kazakhstan region, including teenagers, have already visited the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Up to 17,000 straight-A students and children from low income families from eastern Kazakhstan will get a chance to visit Astana EXPO-2017 as well.



Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov believes that it is very important for children to visit the exhibition where they can learn more about the future.



"The exhibition is the future of our country. The best students and children from low income families should see what the older generation does for them," Akhmetov was quotes as saying by his press service.