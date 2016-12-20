  • kz
    Over 20 flights delayed at Almaty international airport

    09:24, 20 December 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 23 flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The flights from Almaty to Urdzhar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kyiv, Balkhash, Karaganda, Astana, Moscow, Urumqi, Hong Kong, Aktobe, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tehran, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Aktau were delayed.

    The flight Almaty-Urumqi was canceled due to worsening weather conditions as well.

