Over 20 items on agenda of next CIS Heads of Government Council session

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular session of the Council of plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS member states in CIS charter bodies and other agencies will take place in Minsk on 30 August, BelTA learned from the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the session are supposed to draft the agenda of the next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council that will take place in Minsk on 28 October. Over 20 items are on the agenda of that session at present.

The heads of government are expected to discuss progress in implementing the free trade zone agreement, the expected production and consumption of energy resources in the CIS states for the period till 2030, and medium-term priority measures in the sphere of humanitarian cooperation. Apart from that, the draft agenda includes items relating to cooperation in mining and metallurgical industries, automobile engineering, counteraction of manufacturing and distribution of counterfeited products, efforts to raise the awareness of consumers about their rights, and advanced training for specialists in the area of geodesy, cartography, land register, and the remote sensing of the Earth.

Documents regulating interaction in building and developing an information society will be discussed as well as documents on hydrometeorological service, the formation and development of the intellectual property market. Plans have been made to amend a number of previously adopted documents and discuss several financial and economic matters.

