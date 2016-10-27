  • kz
    Over 20 Kazakh companies partook in trade mission in Ulaanbaatar

    14:18, 27 October 2016
    BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Mongolian Trade Mission with the participation of 20 Kazakhstani companies and 100 representatives of small and medium companies was held in Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was organized by JSC KAZNEX National Agency for Export and Investments of the Ministry of Investments and Development and National Commerce and Industry Chamber of Mongolia under the support of the Kazakh Embassy in this country.

    “We view this event as an efficient mechanism of promotion of cooperation between our countries in B2B format. Its aim is to establish close business contacts between the representatives of small and medium enterprises of the two countries and search for opportunities for sale of Kazakhstani products at the Mongolian markets,” said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Kalybek Koblandin in an interview with Kazinform.

    According to him, on the sidelines of the trade mission, Kazakh businessmen held several meetings with the representatives of governmental structures of Mongolia and discussed possible expansion of trade-economic  and investment cooperation between the two countries. 

