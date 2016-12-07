Over 20 killed as earthquake strikes Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - At least 26 people were killed as a magnitude-6.5 earthquake hit Indonesia's northern province of Aceh earlier this morning.

Hundreds of people were injured and a number of homes, shops and buildings - damaged. The earthquake struck at 5:03 a.m. local time at the depth of 8.2 km.



Tremors were felt in the northern and eastern parts of the province.



No tsunami waves have been reported after the earthquake.



The deadliest earthquake in Indonesian history hit Aceh in December 2004 killing 180,000 people.