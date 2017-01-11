Over 20 motorists rescued from snow trap in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - People trapped by bad weather on a section of the Charsk-Bakarchik highway in East Kazakhstan region have been evacuated by local rescuers, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the regional emergencies department.

They were safely transported to a warming center in Shalabai village by 26 rescuers.



Earlier it was reported that blizzard paralyzed traffic trapping 21 trucks and nine motor cars on the highway. Some motorists refused to abandon their vehicles and opted for extra fuel to get to the nearest urban area.



The abovementioned section of the highway remains closed. Nine snow clearing vehicles are removing snow at the moment.



In general, three sections of the Borodulikha-Zhezkent, Charsk-Bakarchik and Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhova-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka motorways were shut down in East Kazakhstan region.