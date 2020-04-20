Over 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan on Monday morning, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 1 new case in Kyzylorda region, 9 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1 new case in Almaty city, 4 new cases in Shymkent city, 1 new case in West Kazakhstan region, 4 new cases in Pavlodar region, and 4 new cases in Kostanay region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases has risen to 1,735 nationwide, including 381 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 525 cases in Almaty city, 93 cases in Karaganda region, 82 cases in Akmola region, 80 cases in Atyrau region, 61 cases in Zhambyl region, 71 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 44 cases in Almaty region, 27 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 30 cases in Pavlodar region, 12 cases in Mangistau region, 149 cases in Kyzylorda region, 63 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 60 cases in Turkestan region, and 19 cases in Kostanay region.

19 people have died from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 401 recoveries from the COVID-19 have been reported.