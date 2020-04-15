Over 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan, including 1 new case in Atyrau region, 1 new case in Shymkent city, 6 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Mangistau region, 3 new cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 new cases in Karaganda region, 9 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, and 6 new cases in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, there are 1 261 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 291 cases in Nur-Sultan, 364 cases in Almaty city, 80 cases in Karaganda region, 79 cases in Akmola region, 70 cases in Atyrau region, 49 cases in Zhambyl region, 40 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 24 cases in Almaty region, 12 cases in Aktobe region, 26 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 11 case in Pavlodar region, 11 cases in Mangistau region, 124 cases in Kyzylorda region, 18 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 49 cases in Turkestan region, and 5 cases in Kostanay region.

As of today, 14 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 203 people fully recovered from the COVID-19.