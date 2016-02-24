Over 20 oil & gas wells to be closed in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Twenty-two abandoned oil and gas wells will be closed in Kazakhstan in 2016 as part of an oil and gas wells mothballing and closing program, said the Kazakh ministry for investments and development Feb. 23.

Nine oil and gas wells were closed in Kazakhstan in 2015 as part of this program.

The abandoned oil and gas wells cause irreparable damage to environment, marine and continental flora and fauna, and lead to depletion of hydrocarbon reserves.

The program, meant for the years 2015-2019, envisages the closing and mothballing of oil and gas wells primarily in the areas that possibly can be flooded by the Caspian Sea, as well as the onshore wells with high failure rate, trend.az reports.