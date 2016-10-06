Over 20 people die in explosion at Syrian refugee tent camp

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - An explosion has rocked the Atma camp for internally displaced people in Syria's Idlib province near the border with Turkey, Sputnik reports.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, the bomb exploded during the guard changes, claiming lives of more then 20 people.

No other details are available at the moment.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting numerous opposition groups, as well as terrorist formations. According to UN estimates, approximately 11 million Syrians have been displaced since the beginning of the conflict. At least 6.8 million Syrians are internally displaced, many of whom are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

Source: Sputnik