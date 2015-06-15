Over 20 people injured as fire rips through residential complex in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 21 people, including 12 children, sustained various injuries and thermal burns in a residential complex fire in the town of Kentau in South Kazakhstan region on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire engulfed the residential complex in Kentau on early Saturday morning (June 13) at approximately 4:00 a.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene put out the fire in two and a half hours. The blaze destroyed the area of 129 square meters. As a result of the fire, four people ended up in intensive care unit, including a 67-year-old woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter who got carbon monoxide poisoning and multiple thermal burns. Doctors are fighting for their lives. A special commission is to determine the cause of fire.