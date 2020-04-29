  • kz
    Over 20 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    22:25, 29 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 20 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    21 more patients were released from hospitals across Kazakhstan after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection, including patients in Nur-Sultan city, 3 patients in Almaty city, 1 patient in Shymkent city, 2 patients in Almaty region, 2 patients in Pavlodar region, 1 patient in Kyzylorda region, 9 patients in Turkestan region, and 1 patient in East Kazakhstan region.

    To date, Kazakhstan has reported 819 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 226 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 105 in Almaty city, 32 in Shymkent city, 64 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 57 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 115 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 38 in Turkestan region.

    Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people in Kazakhstan.


