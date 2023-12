NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 228 more have been affected and 1 more killed by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

A total of 31,760 people have been affected by, 346 have died of and 26,805 have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.