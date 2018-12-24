Over 200 children attend Presidential New Year Party in Almaty
In his video message, the Head of State congratulated children of Almaty.
"Today the children of our large and friendly country gathered at the New Year parties. In the year that is now ending, all of you studied, achieved success in sports competitions, won various contests. Each of you did your best to soar to new, even higher heights. This vital quality will make stronger not only you but entire Kazakhstan. Dear children, may all your wishes and dreams come true in the New Year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the congratulatory messages.
İsmer ensemble, KeshYOU musical group, Murat Muturganov show and circus performers, X-Factor project finalists, to name but a few, took part in the festive event.