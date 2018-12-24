Over 200 children attend Presidential New Year Party in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Children's New Year Party on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place at the Reception House in Almaty. More than 200 children from the local orphanages, children with special needs, and those of large and dysfunctional families participated in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his video message, the Head of State congratulated children of Almaty.

"Today the children of our large and friendly country gathered at the New Year parties. In the year that is now ending, all of you studied, achieved success in sports competitions, won various contests. Each of you did your best to soar to new, even higher heights. This vital quality will make stronger not only you but entire Kazakhstan. Dear children, may all your wishes and dreams come true in the New Year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the congratulatory messages.

On behalf of the Head of State, children were also given special suitcases with gifts: winter clothing sets, stationery sets, tablets, toys, and sweet gifts.



İsmer ensemble, KeshYOU musical group, Murat Muturganov show and circus performers, X-Factor project finalists, to name but a few, took part in the festive event.