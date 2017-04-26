  • kz
    Over 200 dead seals washed up on Caspian Sea shore

    07:40, 26 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 243 corpses of dead seals were found on the shore of the Caspian Sea near Fort-Shevchenko, Kazinform learnt from Lada.kz.

    As Deputy Chief of Mangistau Forestry and Wildlife Inspection Kuangali Ashakhov said, a special commission of ecology and emergencies specialists as well as veterinarians is investigating now into the cause of the seal death.

    "It is too early to speculate about the cause of the mass deaths of the seals. The ecology and veterinary experts have already taken all required samples of water and air. If it is possible, an analysis of a dead seal tissue will be conducted too," said Ashakhov.

    Earlier independent ecologists and forestry specialists stated three causes of the mammals death: illegal fishing, icebreakers or natural death.

