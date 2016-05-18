Over 200 families missing as landslide hits Sri Lanka amid heavy rain

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - More than 200 families are missing in Sri Lanka after the island nation was hit by torrential rain and a landslide, Sri Lanka Red Cross said Wednesday.

According to the agency, the Aranayake landslide buried three villages in the region. At least 180 people were rescued.

Earlier Wednesday, media reports emerged claiming that at least 16 people were missing following landslide.

As many as 130,000 people have reportedly fled their homes following flash floods and landslides caused by three days' worth of heavy rain, Sputniknews.com reports.