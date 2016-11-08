Over 200 foreign nationals got cured with stem cells in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 200 foreign nationals have undergone successful treatment using stem cells in Kazakhstan. Chairman of Board of JSC National Scientific Medical Center Abay Baygenzhin informed today addressing today's Government meeting.

He reminded that 7-8 years ago at the request of Nursultan Nazarbayev a cluster of medical organizations was formed in Astana. Owing to the medical cluster, according to Baygenzhin, it has become possible to carry out organ and tissue transplantation. For the last three years in the country about one thousand surgeries on transplantation of kidneys, liver, hearts, lungs and bone marrow have been performed. "Only recently the specialists of the Scientific Cardiac Center have successfully transplanted heart and lungs", Abay Baygenzhin says.

Since 2003 the unique field of recovery medicine - cellular transplantation - has been actively developing. According to Abay Baygenzhin, more than 6 thousand patients suffering from severe forms of cirrhosis, diabetes, system diseases of the musculoskeletal device and nervous system, multiple sclerosis have been cured during these years. The first positive results in treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and other illnesses have been received. "During the period from 2010 to 2016 more than 200 patients from the USA, China, Kuwait, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Singapore received successful stem cell therapy. To treat such category of patients Kazakhstan obtained permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration".