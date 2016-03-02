Over 200 Kazakhstanis joined military conflicts in Syria and Iraq - Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 200 Kazakhstanis have joined the military conflicts in Syria and Iraq. President's Aide - Secretary of the Security Council Nurlan Ermekbayev told it today at the international conference on regional security issues.

“As per the latest data, more than 200 Kazakhstani nationals have joined the military conflicts in Syria and Iraq. Their wives, children as well as widows of the militants are there too. According to the National Security Committee, since the year beginning, 205 criminal cases have been launched on participation of Kazakhstani nationals in foreign military conflicts as part of international terrorist groups,” said Ermekbayev.

Alongside he noted that Kazakhstan stands against the activity of such terrorist groups as the Daesh (ISIS).

“International terrorism has closely entwined with religious extremism and got such an organized form that we have to speak about terrorist quasi-states and networks functioning in various parts of the world. Besides, we have to admit that terrorist quasi -states have their own ideological base, though it is monstrous and distorted. And we should draw useful conclusions from the situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa,” Ermekbayev added.