ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Kazakhstan will host today at 8:00 p.m. local time the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match between FC Astana and Denmark's Midtjylland, Sports.kz reports.

It is to be recalled that the Astana - Midtjylland match will be held at the Astana Arena with a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. For now, more than 21,000 tickets have already been sold.