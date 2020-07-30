Over 215,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in 24 hours, says WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 215,127 to over 16,550,000 in the past day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global death toll passed 656,000, TASS informs.

As of 11:00 am on July 29, there were 16,558,289 confirmed cases worldwide and 656,093 fatalities.

The WHO statistics is based on official information provided by governments.

The Americas account for the majority of cases (8,840,524). As many as 111,562 new cases were recorded in the region in 24 hours, and the death toll rose by 2,984 to 342,635. A total of 3,283,277 cases and 211,616 deaths have so far been confirmed in Europe.

Southeast Asia is the third hardest-hit region, where the number of infections has reached 1,892,056 and 42,233 fatalities have been confirmed.

The United States has the highest number of cases in the world (4,263,571), followed by Brazil (2,442,375), India (1,531,669), Russia (828,990), South Africa (459,761), Mexico (395,489), Peru (389,717), Chile (349,800), the United Kingdom (300,696) and Iran (296,273).

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.