Over 23 t of medicines delivered to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Another batch of medicines used to treat Covid-19, pneumonia and a number of other diseases, has arrived in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Akimat's Instagram account.

Medicines were delivered from India by cargo plane and trucks. The total weight of the drugs is over 23 tons.

According to Akimat, the cargo is not a humanitarian aid. It was purchased by distributors of pharmacy chains. The Government and the Akimat provide support on logistics, simplification of procurement and import procedures.

As Kazinform previously reported, earlier this week more than 30 tons of medicines were delivered to the capital by cargo planes. In the coming days over 22 tons of medicines are expected to be delivered to the capital.