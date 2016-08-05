  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 230 foreign observers accredited for Belarus' parliamentary elections

    14:15, 05 August 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - More than 230 foreign observers got accredited for monitoring the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, BelTA learnt from the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

    According to the latest data, these include 183 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including eight from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and 51 observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR). 

    Their number will further increase, including through short-term observers.

    The parliamentary elections in Belarus will take place on 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Tags:
    Belarus Events Elections Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!