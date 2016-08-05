Over 230 foreign observers accredited for Belarus' parliamentary elections

MINSK. KAZINFORM - More than 230 foreign observers got accredited for monitoring the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, BelTA learnt from the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

According to the latest data, these include 183 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including eight from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and 51 observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR).

Their number will further increase, including through short-term observers.



The parliamentary elections in Belarus will take place on 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.