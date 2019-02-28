Over 24,000 people apply to volunteer at European Games in Minsk

GOMEL. KAZINFORM The volunteer database of the European Games already received over 24,000 applications from a lot of countries, Aleksei Bogdanovich, Manager for Communication, PR and Mass Media of the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC), said as he attended a meeting of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee, BelTA has learned.

The applications will be accepted till April. Then MEGOC will choose 8,000 volunteers to work in more than 25 functional areas during the European Games.



"We are talking not about enlisting but shortlisting volunteers, with more than three applicants per every position,"Aleksei Bogdanovich noted. The applicants must pass an interview, some of which are held online. The candidates will be selected based on their foreign language proficiency, teamwork skills, and other aspects. Aleksei Bogdanovich added that the applicants come from all continents. MEGOC have received applications from the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Asian countries, not to mention all the participating countries. A lot of volunteers will come from Russia. Some Belarusian volunteers have already gained valuable experience during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The 2nd European Games will take place in Minsk on 21-30 June 2019. Over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 199 medal events in 15 sports. Competitions in eight sports will be qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, BelTA reports.