Over 24,100 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,126 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4,630 patients are staying at hospitals, 19,496 are receiving outpatient treatment. 231 patients are in critical condition, 47 are in extremely severe condition and 42 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 754 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 149,462.