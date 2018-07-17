Over 250 schools in Japan damaged in rain disaster

OSAKA. KAZINFORM At least 270 elementary and junior high schools across Japan have been damaged by floods and mudslides caused by torrential rain earlier this month, the education ministry said Tuesday.

The western Japan prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime -- where most of the more than 200 deaths due to the disaster were counted -- reported around 150 schools closed, with many of them unable to resume classes, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, KYODO NEWS reports.

Among other schools affected are those in Hokkaido and Okinawa, the country's northernmost and southernmost prefectures.

