Over 270bln tenge spent on Alatau district's development - Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Alatau district of Almaty city Bagdat Manzorov has announced the results of the district's socio-economic development in nine months of 2016 and the work conducted as per the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

Addressing the participants of the briefing held in Almaty office of the Central Communications Service, Manzorov said that legalization of squatted land parcels was one of the most acute problems of the district. This problem was solved 5 years ago, as a result of which 5,151 land parcels were legalized.

"274.2bln tenge were spent on development of the district in 8 years. The number of population here exceeds 220,000 people. Tax revenues increased from 6.5bln to 20bln tenge in 8 years. The share of the national budget rose from 3.7bln to 11.7bln tenge, and the share of local budget increased from 2.8bln to 8.6bln tenge," he informed.

According to the Mayor, industrial output in the district increased from 2.5bln to 58bln tenge. The average salary of the people comprises 116,000 tenge.

Commodity turnover increased from 889mln to 202bln tenge. The share of retail turnover made 84bln tenge while wholesale turnover reached 118bln tenge.

An Industrial Zone is being constructed on 490 hectares of Alatau district's territory under the government's industrial and innovative development programme. Food production, construction, light, textile and chemical industries, pharmacy and mechanical engineering will be priority areas of the Industrial Zone.

As the Mayor informed, the administration of the district has already received 194 applications from enterprises for working in the Industrial Zone. 33 applications have been approved.

159km of electrical power lines, 199km of gas lines, 34km of water pipes, 71km of motorways, three road junctures and 15 on-the-ground pedestrian crossings have been built in 8 years.

18 sport and children's yards and 22 kindergartens have been built as per PPP contracts.

Noteworthy to say, that development of public-private partnership is reflected in the 34th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms. This issue has been under a personal control of the President of the country.

The region is finishing construction of 68 multi-storey houses, most of them are located in Sayaly micro-district.