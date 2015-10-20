Over 3.5 million Kazakhstanis watched Golovkin-Lemieux fight live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and then-IBF champion Canadian David Lemieux drew attention of more than 3.5 million people in Kazakhstan who watched the fight live, the press service of "Kazakhstan" Corporation informs.

The fight took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 18. The Kazakhstani boxer defeated the Canadian boxer in the eighth round by a TKO adding the IBF belt to his WBA, IBO and WBC titles. The fight was broadcast on PPV in the USA.

In Kazakhstan the fight was broadcast by Kazakhstan and KazSport channels and set a new record in terms of people who watched the event live.

As earlier reported undefeated Gennady Golovkin had his 34 th victory in the professional career and 31 st by KO. Besides, he continued his KO streak stretching it to 21.