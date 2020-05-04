Over 3.5 mln people contract COVID-19 globally – Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Over 3.5 mln people across the world have contracted COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the US-based Johns Hopkins University informed based on the reports by international organizations, federal and regional governments, TASS reports.

According to the university, so far, 3,502,126 people across the world have contracted the virus, and 247,107 have died. In total, 1,119,817 patients have recovered. The highest number of infections has been documented in the USA (1,156,924 cases, 67,451 deaths), followed by Spain (217,466 cases), Italy (210,717 cases), and the UK (187,840 cases).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 240,000 deaths have been reported. To date, a total of 134,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 16,639 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,280 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.