Over 3 mln Kazakhs actively use social media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Press secretaries of central and regional state authorities have studied the best practices of using contemporary public relations tools during the workshop "Strategic digital communications of public authorities".

The Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana together with Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications were organisers of the workshop.





Opening the workshop, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Regional Hub Alikhan Baimenov noted that globalisation and development of information and communication technologies is becoming both a challenge and an opportunity for public service development as it changes the character of relationship between the state and its citizens. "Virtually, government authorities start working in quasi competition environment, and effective use of digital communication tools is getting primarily important", Mr. Baimenov said.

Mike Kujawski, a Managing Partner and Senior Consultant at Centre of Excellence for Public Sector Marketing (CEPSM), presented the results of 2017 world and regional digital trends study. The study suggests that the notion ‘social media' did not exist in 2005 whereas now 38 per cent of the world's population (2.8bn) are active users of social media. With 25pct of the population (1.8bn) Facebook ranks the first among the global social media. 17 percent (3.10 million) of Kazakhstan's population use social media.



The Canadian expert also showed the effective methods of informing via social networks and use of internet resources for engagement with the society. They also studied various cases, learnt to identify and assess risks, content monitoring and analysis in social media. The attendees also saw the examples of digital strategy and tactics development as well as efficient visual video content making.

The workshop was held in favour of the Plan of the Nation in terms of information support and promotion of 5 institutional reforms and the idea of Kazakhstani identity in mass media and social networks.

