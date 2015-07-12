Over 3 years Kazakhstan extradited 300 criminals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the last three years Kazakhstan has extradited more than 300 criminals from 15 countries, the official website of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan reports.

According to the report, the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with the competent authorities of foreign countries on extradition of criminals. In the past three years we have satisfied more than 300 requests for extradition received from more than 15 countries. During the same period the competent authorities of foreign countries has extradited 200 criminals to Kazakhstan. In 2014, the Prosecutor General Office issued five criminals wanted by the competent authorities of Iran, the Kingdom of Jordan, Korea, and Turkey. In turn, in Kazakhstan were extradited criminals to hide in Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.